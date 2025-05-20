A hearing that could lead to freedom for the Menendez brothers, convicted in their parents’ murders in 1989, was pushed back from June 13 to August, California corrections officials said Monday.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the brothers’ hearings on parole suitability will instead be on Aug. 21 and 22.

Erik Menendez, 54, and Lyle Menendez, 57, scored a victory in court on May 13 when a judge resentenced them, a move that made them immediately eligible for parole. They had been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the killings of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

Lyle and Erik Menendez in Beverly Hills Municipal Court in 1990. Nick Ut / AP file

Hearings in a separate effort seeking clemency from California Gov. Gavin Newsom were initially scheduled for June 13, and, subsequently, parole suitability hearings were added to that date.

Scott Wyckoff, executive officer of the Board of Parole Hearings, explained the situation in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times:

“Since the ruling makes them immediately eligible for parole consideration as youth offenders, it is the Board’s intent to convert the June 13, 2025, clemency hearings to initial parole suitability hearings.”

The Board of Parole Hearings converted the June 13 clemency hearings to parole consideration hearings after it informed key parties, including members of the victims’ families, of the possibility. Parties raised objections to the conversion, a corrections department spokesperson said, leading to the parole hearing’s being postponed until August.

The brothers’ clemency application with the governor remains active.

In August, parole commissioners will be tasked with determining whether the brothers pose an unreasonable risk of danger if they are released on parole. Prosecutors, victims’ relatives and others can weigh in during the hearings.

The brothers have been serving their time at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County. They were convicted in their parents’ 1989 murders, which prosecutors said were motivated by their desire to take over the family’s money.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic found this month that they do not pose an “unreasonable risk” if they are released and resentenced them to 50 years to life, opening up the possibility of parole.

Mark Geragos, a lawyer for the pair, and other supporters have alleged the murders were the result of self-defense amid their father’s reaction to Lyle’s claims that he sexually abused Erik.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman opposed resentencing, in part because, he contended, the brothers had not taken full responsibility for their crimes. Speaking after their resentencing, the brothers said they have taken full responsibility and offered no justification for killing their parents.