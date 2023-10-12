THIS is the tragic moment an Israeli woman, who is mum to a newborn, was told her husband was killed by Hamas terrorists.

Shaylee Atary and her daughter Shaya managed to flee their village Kfar Aza, ravaged by Hamas in a sickening rampage, just days before.

8 Shaylee Atary holding her newborn daughter Shaya, moments before she finds out her husband was killed by Hamas militants in the Kfar Aza rampage

8 Shaylee’s family gathers around her as she sobs uncontrollably in the chilling footage

8 Shaylee pictured with her husband Yahav Winner and their newborn Credit: Facebook

But her husband disappeared during the massacre which saw Hamas militants armed with guns, grenades and knives kill entire families in their beds early on Saturday morning.

At least 40 babies and children were slaughtered as families were burned alive in their homes, shot dead and beheaded.

Shaylee, an Israeli singer, had chosen to speak to Sky News about her missing husband, Yahav Winner.

In the gut-wrenching clip Shaylee holds her newborn daughter tightly as she shares fears her husband might be “injured” or “kidnapped”.

READ MORE ON ISRAEL HAMAS WAR

A look of fear washes over her as she sees her mum on the floor in the hallway with her head in her hands.

She had just been told that Yahav was dead.

As Shaylee passes her newborn baby to a relative she shouts “Ma, Ma!”, as her mother silently crouches by the door.

She then begins to sob uncontrollably in the heartbreaking footage, as her family crowds around her.

Those narrating the interview footage clarify that the young mum has just been given the devastating confirmation of her husband’s death.

And Sky’s Stuart Ramsay – who was conducting the interview – said: “This is the horror of war. The family has allowed us to show this so that everyone understands what it is like.”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday shared a horrific photo of a child’s blood-drenched bed following the sickening rampage where Hamas reportedly beheaded babies.

Netanyahu posted the harrowing picture online with the caption “Hamas is worse than ISIS”.

The horrific photograph shared by the PM shows a child’s bed sheets soaked with blood and more smeared all over the floor in a disturbing depiction of the Hamas massacre.

Toys are scattered around the room and marks from what could have been an explosion cover the wall.

Netanyahu later said Hamas had beheaded soldiers, raped women, shot children in the head and burned people alive during their horror attacks on Israel.

He raged: “Every member of Hamas is a dead man”.

It comes as…

Israeli troops are massing on the border with Gaza ready to ‘execute’ as 300,000 ready for a ground invasion

Horrific details continue to emerge after Hamas terrorists’ mass slaughter of Israeli civilians over the weekend

Babies and young children were reportedly slain, with some beheaded, in the kibbutz of Kfar Aza

1,200 people have been killed in Israel – while the death toll in Gaza hit 1,055

At least 17 Brits are feared to be either dead or missing across Israel and Gaza

Strikes on Gaza continue – with reports of rockets also being fired into Israel from Lebanon and Syria

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dubbed Hamas ‘worse than ISIS’ in a phone call with US President Joe Biden

Families are still desperately waiting for news on hostages captured by Hamas – including tattoo artist Shani Louk

Netanyahu has formed an emergency government with opposition leader

Shaylee previously said she was forced to hide in a warehouse with her baby, without food or water, for 27 hours while Hamas ravaged their village.

The brave mum covered herself and her baby with sacks of soil as they tried to stay hidden, but were forced to run when they heard gunmen closing in.

Luckily, a family took them in and let them hide in their saferoom where they waited for rescue.

Both Shaylee and her baby suffered from smoke inhalation during the ordeal but they were later taken to hospital by the IDF.

She said: “I really don’t know where our state was.”

“They abandoned us. They were on Twitter. That’s where they were.”

Yahav was a filmmaker who won the best cinematography prize at this year’s Tel Aviv International Students Film Festival for one of his films, according to ScreenDaily.com.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the Palestinian militants staged a surprise assault by land, air and sea on Israel on Saturday.

It was the deadliest attack in Israel’s 75-year history as gunmen rampaged through towns and even a music festival, killing over a thousand and taking scores of hostages to Gaza.

8 Israel’s PM shared a harrowing image of a child’s blood-drenched bed after Hamas ‘beheaded babies’ in their brutal massacre of Kfar Aza Credit: Twitter

8 At least 40 babies and children were slaughtered as families were burned alive in their homes, shot dead and beheaded during the village attack Credit: AFP

8 Kfar Aza, a settlement near the Gaza border, was decimated by Hamas militants

8 Shaylee found out her husband was dead after seeing her mother crouched on the floor, head in hands, after Israeli forces delivered the news