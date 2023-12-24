A HEARTBROKEN family have paid tribute to a parent and son killed in a crash as they face an “immensely difficult” Christmas.

Clair, 42, and Sam, 15, died in a horror crash in Oldham on December 23,

They both passed away following injuries sustained at the scene.

Their family have now paid tribute to the parent and child.

They said: “Clair was a smart, loving parent, daughter and sister who would do anything for anyone.

“Prior to the pandemic, Clair worked at the Bolton Theatre, supporting those facing Mental Health challenges.

“She loved going to pottery class every week and was such a creative person and she could go from a lump of clay to making whatever she put her mind to.

“Sam was in Year 11, looking forward to studying music at college; he loved to sing and to play the drums. Listening to music was one of Sam’s favourite things to do, he was always around the house with his headphones on.

“When Sam wasn’t listening to music, he could be found in a world of his own playing on his computer. Sam’s family meant the world to him; he was a brother and son whose loss will leave a hole in our family forever.

“Christmas without Sam and Clair will be immensely difficult not only for us, but for everybody that knew them both.”

PC Thomas Johnson said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with their family who are being supported by officers at this really difficult time.

“If you can help or have any information that may assist our enquiries, then please contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 2304 of 23/12/2023.

“Information can also be reported online at www.gmp.police.uk.”