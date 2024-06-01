DEVASTATED Hayley Palmer bravely smiled through her relationship heartache as she was pictured for the first time since her split from The Chase star Mark Labbett.

TV presenter Hayley, 42, looked glamorous as she left a London hair salon with a freshly coiffed blonde hairdo.

8 Hayley Palmer bounced back from her relationship split with a trip to the hairdresser Credit: Splash

8 The TV star beamed as she showed off her new blonde waves Credit: Splash

8 Mark Labbett looked downbeat earlier in the week Credit: Splash

She wore a stylish figure-hugging floral dress and heels for the pamper session, and it appeared to be very much a case of showing her ex what he’s missing as she strutted down the street.

In stark contrast, Mark, whose nickname is The Beast, was pictured looking downbeat and dishevelled earlier this week while out and about in Rotherham.

The brain-busting quizzer, 58, opted for a low-key black zip-up hoodie, white T-shirt and burnt orange trousers as he walked around town.

Earlier today, Hayley told fans she was “starting to get my sparkle back” as she stripped down to a a colourful bikini and sarong at David Lloyd health club in Fulham.

She took a beaming selfie with a friend as they relaxed in the spa area.

Hayley and Mark announced their shock split shortly after their first anniversary.

She told fans: “It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways.

“We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.”

Until that point there had been no signs of any issues behind the scenes.

However, we revealed that Mark felt the relationship wasn’t right for him and was the one who called it a day.

A source told us last week: “Mark had a lovely time with Hayley and has a lot of respect for her but they wanted different things.

“She loves getting dressed up and going out to parties and showbiz events, whereas he prefers to stay at home.

“Mark felt there was too much of an age gap between them for long-term success. They are still friendly.

“Away from his job on telly and filming, Mark enjoys a quiet life and spending time with his son. He is still hopeful he can meet someone to settle down with one day.”

8 Hayley was ‘heartbroken’ by her split from Mark Credit: Splash

8 The couple had been together for a year Credit: Splash

8 Mark said the pair wanted different things from life Credit: Splash

8 Hayley likened her ex to James Bond Credit: Olivia West

8 The pair had been inseparable Credit: Rex

A spokesman for Mark said: “I can confirm that Mark and Hayley have split. He won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

Mark, who has starred on the hit ITV quiz show for 15 years, first wooed his ex with his Toby Carvery Gold Card.

He said previously: “We found a bench in a peaceful spot by the beach and spent hours talking and getting to know each other.

“We’ve decided to go back there — to Southsea, Portsmouth — to celebrate our anniversary.

We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future. Hayley Palmer

“As luck would have it, there’s a nice Beefeater near to where her parents live. They already know Hayley’s order — nachos and chips.”

Smitten Hayley told the Sun on Sunday earlier this month: “He’s very handsome. His cheekbones are better than mine. He should be the next James Bond.

“He makes me feel amazing. If there are other people around, he always includes me and makes me feel really good. He’s so respectful and kind. I couldn’t be happier.”

UNLUCKY IN LOVE

Mark, who has shed ten stone in recent years, married nurse Katie, 31, in 2014.

They went on to have a son but the relationship ended in 2020.

He blamed the 27-year age gap between them and said the lockdown had added to their marital woes.

It later emerged that Katie was seeing a 31-year-old man in a relationship that Mark was aware of.

Following their split, Mark said: “All that matters is what is best for our son.”

Mark is estimated to be worth over £12million thanks to his success on The Chase in the UK, US and Australia.

He has been open about his desire to compete in Strictly but reveals he was turned down for I’m A Celeb because of his weight.