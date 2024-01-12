TV presenter Kym Marsh says her dad has sadly died.

David Marsh passed away following a “long battle with prostate cancer”, a spokesman for the Waterloo Road star said.

A statement read: “It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh.

“A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home yesterday surrounded by his family.

“We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

David had come off treatment in December after the cancer spread to his bones.

Last month, Morning Live presenter Kym broke down in tears as she told the show’s viewers of her dad’s terminal illness.

She and co-host Gethin Jones were joined by David, then 73, and her mum Pauline in the studio to raise awareness of the disease.

Kym said: “I wouldn’t want to see anyone else go through this. I get more emotional than my dad does, he’s so strong it’s unbelievable.

“We know we’ve got to that point where they can’t do anything else for him, and they said ‘go and make memories with your family’, and that’s very much what we’re doing.”