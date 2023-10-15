The Heartland Docs, DVM Season 5 Episode 3 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Disney Plus. It is titled ‘A Real Dog and Pony Show.’ In the third episode, Dr. Ben helps an injured eagle and Dr. Erin performs surgery to remove the infected uterus of a yellow lab. The Schroeders also help a cow with a painful hoof and nurse a newborn donkey back to health.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Heartland Docs, DVM Season 5 Episode 3 release date is October 22, 2023.

The Heartland Docs, DVM Season 5 Episode 3 release time is:

6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT)

9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

2:00 A.M. British Summer Time (BST)

3:00 A.M. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Where to watch Heartland Docs, DVM Season 5 Episode 3?

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Disney Plus.

To watch Episode 3, you can sign up for the Disney Plus subscription plan. Disney Plus offers wide-ranging subscription plans to users amongst which they can choose the most suitable one. The basic ad-supported Disney Plus subscription plan is priced at $7.99 a month and an ad-free Disney Plus subscription plan is priced at $10.99 a month. Disney Plus also offers bundle plans with Hulu and ESPN.

Season 5 premiered on October 7, 2023, and will consist of 12 episodes. Matt Carter has executive produced this television series along with Ron Cornwall, Nancy Glass, Jon Hirsch, Breanna Hoepner-Cowe, and Kenny Kohler. It stars Ben Schroeder and Erin Schroeder in the lead roles.

The official synopsis for Heartland Docs, DVM reads:

“In picturesque rural Nebraska, the husband and wife veterinary team of Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder cares for the region’s many animals in need.“