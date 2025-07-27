New Yorkers should prepare for another high electricity bill next month as another wave of heat and humidity is set to envelop the city this week.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for New York City on Monday and Tuesday that warned of heat index values up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

“These conditions are dangerous to health,” the Notify NYC alert said. The people most at risk are those without air conditioning, people with chronic health conditions and people who work outside.

The heat will begin to build overnight Sunday into early Monday morning and will continue until at least Wednesday, with heat advisories in place for the next three days, the National Weather Service said in an area forecast discussion.

Heat advisories are also in place for New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the NWS said.

Heat indices in South Jersey, near Philadelphia, are expected to reach from 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit, with potential to be higher, a NWS area discussion from Mt. Holly, New Jersey, said.

Boston — also under a heat advisory — is expected to face heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, according to the NWS.

On Monday, the heat will seep into the south, too, with potential temperature records in Gainesville, Florida; Denver; New Orleans and Charlotte.

A cold front will move in Wednesday night, bringing with it possible showers, to break up the hot start to the week, the NWS discussion said.

In total, 123 million are under heat alerts through the first half of the week, with some alerts in effect through at least Wednesday.

The heat was taking hold over the Plains and Southeast U.S. Sunday, with conditions feeling like 110-115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Numerous cities were within three degrees of a daily record high temperature Sunday afternoon including: Denver, Jacksonville, Savannah, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte and Charleston, S.C.