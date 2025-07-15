The British Columbia government is expanding eligibility for heat pump rebates to people who live in condos and some rentals.

Under the Better Homes Energy Savings Program, income-qualified residents living in multi-unit residential buildings will be able to access rebates topping out at $5,000.

The province says the initiative will help B.C. meet its climate goals while saving electricity and helping ensure more people living in apartments and condos can cool their homes during extreme heat.

2:07

Improved heat pump rebates unveiled by federal and provincial governments



Starting on Tuesday, the rebate program will open to suites in condo and apartment buildings up to six storeys tall which already use electric heating.

Trending Now Alberta surpasses all of the United States in confirmed measles cases

Before joining cabinet, public safety minister wrote immigration support letters for terror group ‘member’

Story continues below advertisement

In the fall, the program will expand to cover buildings heated by gas.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

To be eligible, residents will need to secure permission from their landlords or strata corporations.

In a separate initiative, BC Hydro is offering an additional $2,500 non-income-tested rebate to condo owners and apartment tenants on high-performance heat pumps and a $1,000 rebate on heat pump water heaters in electrically heated buildings.

The province has budgeted $100 million over two years for heat pump rebates.