After weeks of rather lacklustre — if normal — temperatures, hot summer weather has arrived in Edmonton and northern Alberta.

“So far this year we have had two days in July at 30 degrees or warmer and three in May,” said Global Alberta weather specialist Phil Darlington.

“June and July have been relatively normal for the monthly temperatures.”

The forecast this week calls daytime highs of near or at 30 C with overnight low temperatures ranging between 14 to 18 C. The warmup began Wednesday is set to continue over the next few days, Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings, but they are expected to be short-lived: daytime high temperatures are set to return to the mid-20-degree range by the end of the weekend.

The weather agency said an upper ridge continues to build into Alberta, resulting in the expansion of the heat warnings over the province.

It’s also rather muggy outside — something Albertans don’t see as often as other parts of the country.

“Once again we are monitoring the humidex, as it is making our temperatures feel warmer than it is,” Darlington said.

“Like the wind chill factor in the winter, it takes into account more than just the current temperature, but how an additional factor make that temperature feel.”

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the temperature was 28 C but the humidity was making it feel like 32 C, according to Environment Canada.

The humidity has an impact on the human body’s ability to stay cool.

“The body attempts to maintain a constant internal temperature of 37 C at all times,” said a fact sheet from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS).

“In hot weather, the body produces sweat, which cools the body as it evaporates. As the humidity or moisture content in the air increases, sweat does not evaporate as readily. Sweat evaporation stops entirely when the relative humidity reaches about 90 percent. Under these circumstances, the body temperature rises and may cause illness.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, all of Alberta north of Red Deer, as well as a region to the east of Calgary that includes Drumheller and Brook, were under the heat warning.

Edmonton activates extreme heat response

The City of Edmonton on Wednesday activated its extreme weather response to help keep vulnerable and homeless people safe during the expected hot weather.

The activation is expected to end on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. The response may be extended if extreme heat conditions continue, the city said.

During extreme heat, the city said helping people avoid dehydration is very important, so providing access to water and cool places where people can take a break is essential to its extreme weather response.

The city has set up 24-hour-a -day potable water stations attached to fire hydrants across the city.

Edmonton activates extreme weather response as temperatures soar



As well, city peace officers will be carrying extra bottles of water to hand out to people on the streets.

Those who need to get out of the heat are reminded they may go into any open City of Edmonton facility such as libraries, pools and recreation centres. City facilities will also provide free bottled water and N95 masks.

If you see someone in distress, you’re advised to call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion team, which can assist and can provide transportation to social service agencies. If it’s an emergency situation, people are advised to call 911 instead.

Watch for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion

Environment Canada advises people to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Heat exhaustion is the result of the body loosing large amounts of fluid by sweating during work in hot environments. The skin becomes cool and clammy. Symptoms include profuse sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headaches.

Heat stroke is the most serious condition and requires immediate medical attention.

When someone is experiencing heat stroke, the body temperature becomes very high as if it has a fever (even exceeding 41 C). Complete or partial loss of consciousness is possible.

The CCOHS said sweating is not a good indicator of heat stress as there are two types of heat stroke: “classical,” where there is little or no sweating (usually occurs in kids, people who are chronically ill, and seniors), and “exertional,” where the body temperature rises because of strenuous exercise or work and sweating is usually present.

Ask the Expert: Protect your skin against ultraviolet rays during extreme heat



Environment Canada advises the public to pay particular attention to people that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and people with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.