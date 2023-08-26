The expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) to cover all of London means that from Tuesday travellers setting off for Heathrow airport will have to pay the daily charge for the first time if they use an older, more polluting car to get there.

While people who regularly drive into the capital will probably be aware of the rollout of the scheme, the motorists most likely to be caught out are those making a rare visit to the airport when they go on holiday or those dropping off and picking up friends and family.

Next week the zone will roughly double in size to include all 32 London boroughs. This means the same rules will apply at Heathrow, which is just off the M4 motorway near its interchange with the M25, as in central London.

Those using vehicles that do not comply can still drive in the zone but must pay a £12.50-a-day charge to Transport for London (TfL), which manages the scheme. The Ulez day runs from midnight to midnight every day, except on Christmas Day.

Diesel cars and vans that do not meet Euro 6 standards (those typically bought new before 2015) do not comply. Nor do petrol cars and vans that are not Euro 4 or better (those typically bought new before 2006).

Drivers can check their car’s status by going to TfL’s vehicle checker and inputting the registration. Don’t assume that your vehicle does or does not comply. Some cars registered earlier than those dates above do, while others bought later don’t.

If you are visiting the airport in a noncompliant vehicle you will be expected to pay the charge via the TfL website or by using its phone service. Enter the zone at 11.30pm and leave an hour later and you will have to pay for both days you were in the zone.

Road signs warn drivers that they are entering the Ulez zone and if you are required to pay the charge and fail to do so you can expect a £90 penalty charge in the post.

On top of this, there is a £5 drop-off or pickup charge that drivers must pay to meet or leave a passenger at Heathrow. Previously, there was no charge. Drivers have to either log on or phone up with their registration number to pay. It must be paid by midnight on the day after your visit and nonpayment will result in an £80 notice, reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days.