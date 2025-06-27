The General Authority of Meteorology has released its forecast for Cairo and other governorates, warning of a gradual rise in temperatures starting Friday and continuing until next Sunday.

Expect hot to intensely hot and humid conditions during the day across most regions. Northern coastal areas will experience a milder, humid heat. Nights and early mornings will be moderately warm across most of the country.

Warnings and detailed forecast

Weather maps warn of misty fog forming on agricultural roads, highways, and areas near bodies of water. For Greater Cairo, misty fog is specifically forecast from 4 AM to 8 AM. Winds will be moderate at 28 km/h, with sunny skies. Humidity levels are expected to range from a low of 35% to a high of 80%.

Lower Egypt and Canal Cities will see dense misty fog. Moderate winds will be active, reaching 28 km/h, under sunny skies. Humidity will range from 40% to 85%.

For South Sinai and the Red Sea Mountain Ranges, occasional active winds are anticipated, reaching speeds of up to 34 km/h. Skies will be sunny, with humidity ranging from 30% to 65%.