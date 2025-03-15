West Bengal is experiencing intense heatwave conditions, particularly in the western districts, with both day and night temperatures soaring well above normal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this heatwave will continue until March 18, affecting regions such as Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum.

On Saturday, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3°C, 3.7°C above average, while the maximum temperature reached 34.1°C, five degrees higher than usual. The IMD has also forecast dry weather in the southern and western parts of the state, with hot conditions expected to persist for the next five days.

Despite the extreme heat, there is some relief on the horizon, as the IMD forecasts temperatures beginning to cool slightly after March 20, with the possibility of rain or thundershowers in the Gangetic region. However, until then, the heatwave will continue to affect several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, neighboring Odisha is also enduring a severe heatwave, with the industrial town of Jharsuguda recording the highest temperature in the state at 41.8°C on Friday.

The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for various districts, including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Mayurbhanj, forecasting extreme temperatures through March 18. Several other places, including Angul, Bolangir, and Titlagarh, also recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C.

In both West Bengal and Odisha, the IMD has issued advisories to protect vulnerable groups, such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions. They urge people to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, stay hydrated, and wear light, breathable clothing. As these heatwave conditions persist, residents are advised to take precautions until temperatures begin to ease later in the month.