The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) warned of rising temperatures expected over the next 72 hours.

The EMA explained that the country is currently being impacted by Indian monsoon depression, which it said is the main cause behind the high humidity during most summer days in Egypt, the Gulf states, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Levant.

It advised avoiding direct exposure to the sun, especially during the afternoon. When going out, it further advised to wear a head covering to protect from the sun’s rays and to avoid standing in the sun for long periods.

The EMA anticipates Saturday’s weather to be very hot and humid across most parts of the country during the day, with moderate temperatures on the northern coasts.

The weather will be relatively hot at night and in the early morning.

The authority noted that winds will be intermittently active in parts of the western part of the country with expected increases in humidity levels, causing temperatures to rise slightly compared to last week.

Expected temperatures for Saturday:

Alexandria: 32C

Cairo: 37C

Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh: 38C

Luxor: 41C

Aswan: 42C

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm