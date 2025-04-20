The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) expects the country to experience a heat wave this week, coinciding with Sham el-Nessim celebrations across Egypt.

A member of the EMA’s media center, Manar Ghanem, announced on Saturday that temperatures this week will rise due to the country being affected by desert air masses alongside a high pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

During a phone-in with TV host Amr Adib on the “al-Hekaya” (The Story) show, Ghanem added that the maximum temperature in Greater Cairo will reach 31C on Sunday, and 33C on Monday (Sham el-Nessim).

Tuesday will be the peak of the heatwave, Ghanem explained, with the maximum temperature in Greater Cairo exceeding 37C, growing up to 40C in the southern parts of the country.

Afterwards, it will return to averages of 32-33C.

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm