Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is out this week, but the starting line for developer Ninja Theory’s foray into the world of action games with a focus on performance capture began with Heavenly Sword. Released in 2007 for the PlayStation 3, the game featured Andy Serkis just a few years removed from his work on the Lord of the Rings films, and is a weird action game that has incredible moments of action that doesn’t last quite as long as you’d like. It’s a special game to me, however, and one I am always happy to revisit. I am pessimistic, but I would love to play a version of the game at 60 FPS.

If you enjoy our livestreams but haven’t subscribed to our Twitch channel, know that doing so not only gives you notifications and access to special emotes. You’ll also be granted entry to the official Game Informer Discord channel, where our welcoming community members, moderators, and staff gather to talk games, entertainment, food, and organize hangouts! Be sure to also follow our second YouTube channel, Game Informer Shows, to watch other Replay episodes as well as Twitch archives of GI Live and more.