Flooding struck at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday, 14 August.

The National Weather Service had predicted multiple rounds of showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall at any point throughout the evening on Monday, with strong wind gusts being the primary severe weather threat.

Rain delayed the start of Monday’s play as Felix Auger-Aliassime was due to face Matteo Berrettini on day two.

The 12th-seeded Canadian came out on top with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory against the Italian player.