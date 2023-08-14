Britons are preparing for the summer weather to improve later this week with 30C (86F) temperatures expected by Friday – after another day of heavy rain today.

The Met Office said high pressure building from Wednesday will bring a southerly airflow and push the mercury up to the mid-20Cs (mid-70Fs) for much of the South.

Thursday is likely to get up to 27C (81F) before Friday and Saturday hits 29C (84F) with a chance of 30C – but rain and thunderstorms could also return this weekend.

The brighter forecast comes after a 21-hour yellow rain warning was imposed today, with up to 80mm (3.1in) to fall over northern England and Wales until 9pm.

Photographs showed miserable scenes on rain-hit beaches such as Scarborough, Bournemouth and Tynemouth Longsands today which looked almost deserted.

Forecasters said persistent and possibly thundery downpours would develop today, with 20mm (0.8in) to 40mm (1.6in) expected to fall over much of the warning area.

There was also a chance of 60mm (2.4in) to 80mm (3.1in) falling in some places within three to six hours, most likely over North West Wales and North West England.

The Met Office map for Friday reveals temperatures should hit at least 28C (82F) in the South

Damp weather at the deserted Longsands beach at Tynemouth in Tyne and Wear today

A woman holds a boy’s hand as they look out over the beach from Bournemouth Pier today

A man shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella at Scarborough in North Yorkshire today

Homes and businesses could be flooded and communities could be cut off by flooded roads, the Met Office said.

Forecasters also warned of possible delays or cancellations to trains and buses, and a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: ‘There is a Met Office rain warning in force for northern England and northern Wales today as a low pressure system eastwards moves across the country.

‘Within the warning area, many places will see 20 to 30mm of rain, with a few isolated spots possibly seeing around 60 to 80mm of rain over the course of the warning.

‘It will be drier for many by Tuesday, as the low pressure moves off into the North Sea. Parts of Scotland will continue to see frequent showers, with around 30mm of rain possible over a few hours for Glasgow and Edinburgh. Elsewhere will be largely dry with cloud and sunny spells for many.’

Away from the North and West today, much of the UK will be mostly cloudy with some light showers – although there could be some sunny spells.

It is then going to be a wet night for some areas, particularly northern England, the Midlands and Wales.

Showers are set to be locally heavy at times, with the chance of thunderstorms tonight still lingering from the day.

However, once the rain subsides, temperatures are set to build in parts of the UK throughout this week – with highs increasing gradually each day.

Tomorrow, light showers are expected, becoming widespread for a time in the afternoon – and there is a chance of thunderstorms in Scotland later on.

A man walks his dogs across a deserted Longsands beach in Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, today

People walk towards Bournemouth beach in Dorset on a wet and gloomy day today

People paddle in the sea under a dull sky at Scarborough beach in North Yorkshire today

People walk along the soggy seafront at Bournemouth beach in Dorset today

People walk beneath umbrellas during heavy rainfall in the centre of Scarborough today

One beachgoers tries to make the best of it in Bournemouth by using an umbrella today

A man walks his dog across a deserted Longsands beach in Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, today

A lifeguard puts out flags to let swimmers know they are on duty in Bournemouth today

It will be quite cloudy to start, although sunny spells will break in – and the late afternoon will be sunnier and drier with some areas of light cloud.

Heavy cloud will start the day on Wednesday, with sunny periods expected during the afternoon, but there could also be light showers for some areas.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said temperatures should remain between 18C (64F) and 23C (73F) today, before conditions becoming drier tomorrow.

He said: ‘Temperatures overall similar to the last couple of days really. So, jumping between 18C and 23C so overall an unsettled day.

‘The good news is that low pressure moves out of the way as we go into Tuesday, so it should be a drier day on Tuesday. A better chance of seeing some sunny spells particularly across eastern parts of the UK.’

He said temperatures could then start to soar in southern parts of the UK as the week progresses. ‘An area of low pressure to the west of the UK and the Atlantic slowly starts to move towards us,’ he said.

Miserable weather in Manchester this morning as a pedestrian shelters under an umbrella

A bus creates a splash as it is driven through Greenwich in south-east London this morning

‘What that allows to happen is for the winds to turn southerly, and we start to import some higher temperatures from the near continent.

‘So, staying into Friday, we’re likely to see those temperatures rising, potentially getting towards the high 20Cs and then possibly by Friday and into the weekend, depending on cloud and shower distribution, we could locally see temperatures around 30C by the weekend.’

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris added: ‘A general warming trend is expected through much of this week, as the weather settles down for a time.

‘Whilst some southern areas are already likely to reach the mid-20Cs by Wednesday, it’s not until Thursday that the warmer weather will become more widespread, with parts of Scotland also reaching the low 20Cs. Most places will be dry with sunshine, although some early mist and low cloud could mean a slow start for some areas.

‘We are likely to see the warmest weather on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid 20Cs widely and a peak of 29C most probable in the southeast; at this stage the odd 30 Celsius here on Friday cannot be ruled out.

‘A frontal system arriving into the west and southwest later on Friday, which could be preceded by thunderstorms, does complicate matters somewhat; after a very muggy night in the southeast overnight into Saturday.’

The Met Office said the rain will continue to move north-east on Saturday, with relatively warm conditions also then moving into northern areas.

However, slightly cooler and largely cloudy conditions with a few showers are expected to follow in from the west, with some brighter breaks developing. It is also likely to remain warm in the far east and southeast.

Temperatures are expected to decline closer towards average on Sunday and into early next week, but forecasters said the southern half of the UK has a ‘small chance’ of seeing a return of hotter weather ‘should a renewed pulse of warm continental air develop’.