





Heidi Klum might have grown up dealing with some cold winters, but the German supermodel isn't letting the season get in the way of her showing off some skin. On Jan. 2, the Making the Cut host shared the latest look into her sun-soaked holidays.

In a video posted on Instagram, Klum wears nothing but a thong bikini bottom as she holds a drink walking next to a pool overlooking a beautiful blue ocean. The model apparently kicked off her vacation in a gorgeous beachside locale around Christmas, first sharing a video of her laying topless on the beach with her husband Tom Kaulitz. Since then, she’s been giving her followers peeks into her time relaxing, which has included floating in the ocean on an innertube and popping a bottle of Dom Pérignon on the beach.

Klum has seemingly been with just her husband on this vacation, as clips posted online have only featured Kaulitz besides her. Still, she’s not too far separated from her family, having just appeared in a lingerie campaign with her daughter Leni for the holidays.

The America's Got Talent judge is still appearing on TV screens across the country every week despite currently enjoying some vacation in real-time. On Jan. 1, the spinoff series America's Got Talent: Fantasy League premiered on NBC; in the new show, Klum along with fellow judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Simon Cowell work with the Got Talent alumni as mentors for the first time ever and compete against each other.






