Heidi Montag recently spoke about her crazy surgery experiences, making fans curious to see her appearance before and after the procedures as the TV star revealed that she was ‘close to death.’

The American TV personality and model has been entirely open about her experience with plastic surgery, suggesting that everyone “always shows you the before and after pics, they don’t show you how devastating the recovery is,” when reflecting on her younger years.

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Heidi Montag reflects on crazy plastic surgery

Heidi Montag is an American reality television personality, model, singer and actress who came to prominence in 2006 after being cast in the MTV reality television series The Hills.

Born on 15 September 1986 in Crested Butte, Colorado, Motag is currently 37 years old and recently reflected on her younger years’ experience with plastic surgery.

Appearing on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the star recalled the clinic telling her husband Spencer Pratt that she was “close to death.”

The Hills star had 10 cosmetic procedures at once ahead of the show’s final season in 2010, as per Newsweek reports.

Montag was only 23 years old at the time, with the surgeries reportedly including a chin reduction, liposuction, a breast augmentation, a brow lift, rhinoplasty revision, facial fat injections as well as otoplasty which is also known as ear-pinning surgery.

During the interview, Heidi Montag reflects on her 2009 plastic surgery overhaul, including getting part of her “chin sawed off”, and how it impacted her final season of The Hills.

Reality TV star before and after surgery

After the surgery, the reality star explained that her husband received a worrying call:

“They called Spencer at a point and told him I had died basically. He had to come there. I wasn’t doing well.”

Ahead of the operations, which were performed free of charge, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Frank Ryan told Montag she would recover “within a few months” despite the process proceeding to take more than a year. The celebrity explained:

“I could barely talk. My jaw, I had part of my chin sawed off. I mean, it was really a lot. We had to have nurses at the house for months to help me recover.”

In 2018, the actress told Paper magazine that she actually died “for a minute” at the recovery center post-surgery, after she was given an incorrect dose of the painkiller Demerol, telling the outlet:

“My security guards called Spencer and told him, ‘Heidi’s heart stopped. She’s not going to make it,’”

Prior to her 2009 surgery experiences, images of Montag can be found online showing her appearance ahead of cosmetic procedures. In 2007, the star was pictured attending Miss Sixty’s spring show at the Guggenheim Museum:

Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

Currently reaching over one million followers on Instagram, @heidimontag frequently shares content on her social media pages – with recent pictures showing her appearance years after the surgery experiences:

Montag’s regrets not waiting until she was older

Heidi Montag has since stated that she is not against going under the knife, but regrets not waiting until she was older:

“Everyone always shows you the before and after pics, they don’t show you how devastating the recovery is,”

The reality TV star proceeded to speak about her slight feelings of regret:

“I don’t regret a lot of my enhancement, but plastic surgery isn’t something that should be glorified. Take it seriously.”

Montag also advises others to stay away from dangerous procedures, quoting:

“Cutting yourself up isn’t something I’d recommend, and Demerol isn’t anything to play around with.”