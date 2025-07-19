TORONTO – Tyler Heineman hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and starter Eric Lauer gave up two runs over six to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Lauer earned his fifth win of the season with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Heineman drove in a run with a double in the sixth inning off Giants starter Logan Webb, while Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement contributed an RBI single.

Toronto’s Addison Barger produced the first four-hit game of his career. The 26-year-old went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles.

Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman came on in the ninth for his second save of Toronto’s three-game series versus the Giants thus far, giving him 23 on the season.

For the Giants, Willy Adames clouted two solo home runs to get to 14 on the season.

It was Adames’ second multi-home run game of the campaign and the ninth of his big-league career. Heliot Ramos would score the Giants’ other run by driving home Luis Matos with a sacrifice fly.

The game took two hours 10 minutes to play in front of an announced sellout of 42,015.

WAGNER STAYS HOT

After driving in two runs with a hard-hit double in Toronto’s victory the previous evening, Wagner hit another RBI double Saturday to give the Blue Jays their first lead of the game. Since his June 28 recall from Triple-A Buffalo, the utility man is 11-for-33 with five doubles and three RBI in 11 games.

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

The Blue Jays remain dominant in their own ballpark. With Saturday’s victory, Toronto improved to 21-4 at Rogers Centre over their last 25 home games. They have averaged over five runs per game during that stretch and boast a team on-base percentage of over .800.

UP NEXT

Toronto’s Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.75 ERA) is scheduled to face San Francisco’s Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.65) in Sunday’s series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.