As Africa’s third-largest crude oil producer, the Republic of Congo has set an ambitious goal of increasing production to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027. To attract new investment in exploration and production, the country is leveraging policy reforms and plans to launch a new licensing round in Q1 2025.

With its production drive led by landmark projects from international oil companies, Congo has emerged as one of Africa’s most attractive oil markets. The participation of Osayande Igiehon, CEO of Nigerian integrated energy company Heirs Energies, at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 this March reflects the country’s growing appeal to indigenous African oil explorers and producers.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Heirs Energies currently operates OML 17 in the Niger Delta, onshore Nigeria. The asset includes 15 oil and gas fields with significant potential for growth, offering multiple low-risk opportunities to develop high-grade reserves. The company recently ramped up production to 53,000 bpd, making it one of Nigeria’s leading oil and gas producers. Through the participation of indigenous operators like Heirs Energies, CEIF 2025 is expected to provide valuable insights into how Congo can maximize the potential of its mature oil fields to meet its ambitious production targets.

“Igiehon’s involvement in CEIF 2025 underscores the growing collaboration between Africa’s oil-producing nations. His participation highlights the potential for both local and international players to capitalize on new opportunities in the region’s evolving energy landscape,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

By showcasing Congo’s strategic approach to sustainable oil production growth, CEIF 2025 will highlight the country’s expanding role in Africa’s energy market. Participants will gain firsthand insight into how collaboration between local and international stakeholders is key to unlocking the full potential of oil and gas projects set to transform the national energy landscape.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.