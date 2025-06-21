Four people are missing after an Airmedic helicopter crashed near Natashquan, a community on Quebec’s North Shore, around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The helicopter, carrying four crew members and one passenger, was on a rescue operation in the area, according to Raphaele Bourgault, a spokesperson for the company which specializes in medical air transport.

One person was rescued and transported to hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Ground and aquatic search teams are on site to try and find the four missing individuals.

“Airmedic personnel are working closely with authorities and first responders to manage the situation and provide assistance,” the company said in a statement.

The SQ and Canada’s Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.