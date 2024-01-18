Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios teamed up to reveal the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release date at today’s Xbox Developer Direct. Following plenty of leaks and rumors earlier this week, the game is confirmed to be arriving on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 21, 2024.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a Game Pass day one release

As with all Xbox Game Studios’ first-party games, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC. Those who would rather own the game will be able to purchase a copy from the Xbox Store, Windows Store, or Steam for $49.99. The digital-only game will not be available through brick-and-mortar retailers.

Ninja Theory said that sticking to a digital format offered them the chance to “create a game of the length that fit perfectly with our intended experience but could be sold at a lower price to reflect the shorter length of our story.” Senua’s Saga will be of similar length to the first Hellblade game and will have a focused narrative once again.

Ninja Theory also gave viewers a detailed look at the game and how it has been put together. Senua’s Saga takes place in 10th-century Iceland, where the Vikings have been enslaving her people. Senua is now more at peace with the voices and visions that are part of her psychosis, but this still means she’ll make new enemies as well as allies along her journey.

Pre-orders for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 are not open yet, although the product page is now live on the Xbox Store, and players can wishlist the game through Steam right now. Those who have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can also preload the game ahead of its release on May 21.