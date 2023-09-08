Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is an over-the-shoulder action brawler developed by UK indie studio Upstream Arcade. Set in 1980s Argentina, Web of Wyrd (pronounced “word”) sees Hellboy enter the mysterious Butterfly House, a mansion that acts as a portal to other dimensions, to save a missing BRPD agent. At Gamescom 2023, we sat down to get a brief hands-on with Web of Wyrd, playing about 20 minutes of an early part of the game.

Players fight their way through a series of procedurally generated levels within multiple distinct biomes, each with their own individual stories, piecing together a wider mystery along the way. Web of Wyrd is an original story that sits outside of the established Hellboy canon, albeit with plenty of allusions to the events and lore found in the comic’s original 1990s run.



You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Hellboy Web of Wyrd Gameplay Trailer

Web of Wyrd is developed in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, translating Mignola’s distinct, thick-border art style into cel-shaded 3D. Upstream Arcade has done a fine job of faithfully recreating Mignola’s iconic bold black border and bright color style, and special moves prompt freeze frames that feel ripped from the pages of a comic book.

Web of Wyrd sees Hellboy embark on runs through its procedurally generated levels, battling myriad creatures and earning the types of modifiers and upgrades that are now staples of modern roguelikes. At the start of each run, Hellboy can select a weapon–a shotgun and grenade launcher were on show alongside his iconic revolver–and a charm, which bestows a special power that operates on a cooldown.Our demo featured a charm that allowed Hellboy to repel enemies with a wave of energy when surrounded, for instance.

Each charm and weapon can be upgraded permanently at the Butterfly House (which functions as a kind of hub world between runs) and modified mid-run to give Hellboy extra ammunition or add elemental damage to his attacks. Our hands-on was too brief to see exactly how these modifiers, weapons, and charms will interact across a full run through the multiple depths of each biome, but it’s easy to see potential for the kinds of game-breaking builds fans of roguelikes enjoy.

Combat leans into Hellboy’s brutish frame, with slow, lumbering movement and weighty attacks, encouraging considered play rather than button-mashing. Weapons such as the revolver are reserved for heavy attacks and are used in tandem with quick hand-to-hand attacks to create bone-crunching combos. Environmental elements like rubble can be thrown at enemies, and dodges, parries, and blocks help mitigate enemy attacks.

Alongside health, Hellboy has a “Toughness” meter–a kind of posture bar–which can help mitigate damage taken by enemy attacks but leaves you vulnerable should an attack break your Toughness entirely. Enemies also have a Toughness meter, and breaking this through repeated attacks allows Hellboy to follow up with a finishing move to put them out of their misery.

Gallery

NPCs populate the hub area of the Butterfly House, meaning there is more than a hint of Hades to Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, but whether it is able to incorporate its ambitious story into its repeated run structure in the same way remains to be seen. Dying during a run prompts the game-over message “The Tether Snaps…” which suggests Hellboy’s repeated dives into levels will be contextualized within the story, but it was difficult to gauge how reactive the story will be from such a short demo.

The developer at our hands-on session hinted that, as you progress through the game’s story, previously visited biomes may be transformed and reshaped, incentivizing you to replay older biomes for reasons beyond grinding for currency to spend on upgrades. If Upstream Arcade is able to tell an engaging story in a reactive world within the roguelike structure, Web of Wyrd could be a treat for Hellboy and Hades fans alike.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 4.