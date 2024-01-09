We know it’s been a long wait but it’s finally time to reveal more about the PC release of Helldivers 2. We know what’s on your mind, first and foremost: Is it crossplay?

And we’re pleased to announce that Helldivers 2 supports crossplay! That means your teammates on PC can play with you on PS5 and vice versa. Community and teamwork are the most important pillars of Helldivers 2, and so it is essential to ensure players can work together regardless of the system they choose to use. Together we can celebrate victories, mourn losses, and liberate the galaxy without platform boundaries.

As part of this announcement, we’re also finally able to provide you with the minimum, recommended, performance, and ultra system specifications for PC players to ensure that no matter what kind of equipment your squad uses to play – PS5 or PC with a broad range of supported PC hardware – you’ll be able to spread Managed Democracy together.

Wondering if your PC can handle Helldivers 2? Here are our PC system specifications:

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED PERFORMANCE ULTRA AVG PERFORMANCE 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60FPS 4K @ 60 FPS GRAPHIC PRESETS Low Medium High Very High GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX CPU Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 8GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE 100GB HDD (7200rpm) 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD

Now you’re armed with crossplay and the required specs to go on your very first dive. It’s not much longer to wait, recruits: Helldivers 2 is launching on February 8, and pre-orders are open now. We can’t wait to see you on the battlefield!

PlayStation Network Account Required. Gameplay requires internet access and paid for PlayStation Plus membership (sold separately) for PS5. PlayStation Plus membership subject to recurring subscription fee taken automatically until cancellation. Age restrictions apply. Full terms: play.st/psplus-usageterms.