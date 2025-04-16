hellocare.ai, which offers AI-enabled virtual care delivery for smart hospital rooms, has secured $47 million in an oversubscribed funding growth round.

HealthQuest Capital led the round with participation from several health systems and digital health investors, including UCHealth, Bon Secours Mercy Health, LRVHealth and OSF Ventures.

WHAT IT DOES

The Florida-based company provides a virtual care platform for smart hospitals, including AI-assisted virtual nursing that helps with virtual admissions, rounding and discharges; telehealth and virtual care delivery; AI-enabled virtual sitting that observes patients in up to 32 rooms 24/7 on a single remote clinician’s monitor; workflow management; digital clinic; remote patient monitoring; and hospital-at-home services.

The company will use the funds to scale its reach in smart hospitals.

“This raise represents a powerful vote of confidence in our mission and model,” Labinot Bytyqi, founder and CEO of hellocare.ai, said in a statement.

“Health systems are asking for a proven, unified virtual care platform to simplify care delivery, drive clinical efficiency, reduce burnout, and increase patient engagement—and that’s exactly what we’ve built. With this funding, we’re partnering with some of the leading health systems to scale fast and go deeper into AI to solve healthcare’s toughest care delivery and operational challenges.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

At HIMSS25 Smart Health Transformation Preconference Forum in March in Las Vegas, which heelocare.ai co-sponsored, healthcare stakeholders discussed how health systems and clinics implement various technologies, the pitfalls many experienced during the piloting or implementation process, and best practices for analyzing AI, big data, ambient listening, machine learning, robotics and other technologies.

During a panel moderated by Doug Mirsky, vice president of the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) on “Building the Future: The Path to Smart Hospitals,” experts discussed the path to building the smart hospital of the future, which includes virtual technologies, patient input and control and AI-powered initiatives.

Another company providing an in-patient virtual care platform to health systems is Caregility, which deploys sensors and AI within hospital rooms to help remote nurses observe patients.