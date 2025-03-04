Abstract

Hemiscorpius lepturus is a deadly scorpion species found in the tropical regions of the Middle East. Its venom consists of a complex mixture of peptides and enzymes, including the protease toxin hemiscorpius crolysin, the analgesic peptide, and the cytotoxic agent which attacks vascular low-body weight patients, and especially young patients, are prone to systemic complications such as nephrotoxicity, hemolysis, hepatotoxicity, and even death.

In this case report, we present a 7-year-old boy from city of Ahwaz in southwestern Iran, who was bitten by Gadeem (H. lepturus) and developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. After being stung, the patient developed hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia, and uremia in the subsequent days. The patient received supportive treatment, hemodialysis, and plasma exchange, and was discharged after 30 days of hospitalization.

Mortazavi N, Hooman N, Mehrazma M, Moradi Y, Aghavali P. Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Secondary to Scorpion Envenomation in a 7-Year-Old Boy from Southwestern Iran. Iran J Pathol. 2024 Fall;19(4):467–71. doi: 10.30699/ijp.2024.2024403.3272. Epub 2024 Oct 2. PMCID: PMC11872030.