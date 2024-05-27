



After a three year break, Hennessy steps back into the single-batch world with the release of Master Blender’s Selection No. 5. Since launching Selection No. 4 in 2021, master blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde had plenty of opportunities to taste through a wide range of brandies, as this latest release is made of a blend from 18 local distillers.

To craft Master Blender’s Selection No. 5, Renaud went through a rigorous eaux-de-vie (fruit brandy) selection process, followed by a maturing process of at least seven years in French oak barrels. He selected and combined various eaux-de-vie produced by these 18 families of distillers until he got a batch he felt was worth adding to the series. Due to the elongated selection process, this limited-edition release is one that can never be replicated.