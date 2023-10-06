A restaurant in Maine has warned customers they may have been exposed to the highly contagious liver disease Hepatitis A spread by an infected employee.

An employee at Marco’s Italian Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine came to work several days last month while they were infected with the disease, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week.

Officials said diners who ate food or ordered drinks at Marco’s may be at risk for Hepatitis A.

So far, however, there have been no reported cases from customers or other employees.

The infected employee worked during the infectious period of the disease on the following dates in September: 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27, and 28. The employee reportedly works 10 hours per week.

Duane Arnold, the restaurant’s co-owner, said: ‘Despite this isolated case, the State CDC has determined there is no direct risk to our patrons or staff, and we are open.’

‘We are committed to transparency and will continue to work with the State CDC to ensure the continued safety of our patrons and employees,’ Mr Arnold said.

‘We are fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, safety and great food.’

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious viral liver disease and is one of the most frequent causes of foodborne infections.

The virus is often found in the stool and blood of an infected person and if they have traces of human waste on their hands while handling food, this could contaminate it.

Not everyone with hepatitis A develops symptoms, but those who do typically experience them a few weeks after contracting the virus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms include unusual tiredness or weakness, sudden nausea and vomiting or diarrhea, abdominal pain, clay- and gray-colored stool, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, jaundice, and intense itching.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or who has never been infected with the hepatitis A virus is at risk.

Other risk factors include poor sanitation, lack of clean water, recreational drug use, living with or having sexual relations with an infected person, and traveling to areas with high risk while unvaccinated.

Mild cases require no treatment, and most infected people recover without permanent liver damage. However, hepatitis A can sometimes result in severe illness.

The Maine CDC recommended individuals who have been exposed to Hepatitis A should discard any food bought from the restaurant on the above dates, get vaccinated against the virus, and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.