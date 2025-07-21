This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Leila Quraishi, 27, of Los Angeles, California. Quraishi’s sock business Nudesox is targeting seven-figure revenue across all sales channels next year. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Leila Quraishi.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I was a senior in high school when I started Nudesox. Growing up, I was always entrepreneurial and loved creating and taking on leadership roles. In eighth grade, I became a licensed children’s yoga instructor and taught private lessons throughout high school, designing class flows and workout gear — now I make grip socks.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I came up with the concept for Nudesox in 2015. As soon as I turned 18, I bought the domain name for Nudesox and legally filed the business soon after. I’ve always loved putting outfits together and dressing up, but I also value my comfort. At the time, I couldn’t find the ideal no-show sock. They were uncomfortable, slipped off, weren’t cushioned and didn’t even cover my whole foot. I was never a fan of colorful, visible socks and thought there were probably so many people who felt the same way, but still want coverage and comfort. That was the moment I thought to myself, Why has no one ever created athleisure socks in skin tones?



What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground? How much money/investment did it take to launch?

I grew up studying successful entrepreneurs for fun and would spend hours dissecting how they got to where they were: I’d read articles and watch interviews and, of course, lots of Shark Tank. I was always fascinated by business and innovation. When I started Nudesox, it was a new category, so it was difficult to find a manufacturer that understood the concept. It took me two full years to nail down a manufacturer and get proper samples. I started the brand with $10,000, and to this day, Nudesox is fully bootstrapped with no outside funding. Every dollar I ever made went back into the business for it to grow.

I would DM or email influencers asking if they wanted to try the brand, and it was well-received; many posted themselves wearing the socks on their Instagram stories. Given it was a novel product, multiple publications wrote about the company, which helped spread the word. I studied entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California, where I learned how to create succinct pitch decks and presentations, as well as the importance of KPIs and proper business management. Combining my studies with Nudesox really helped progress the business and introduced me to a network of people who still support me and the brand today.

Are there any free or paid resources that have been especially helpful for you in starting and running this business?

When I started Nudesox, I relied heavily on connecting with role models in the fashion industry. I would LinkedIn message and email executives at top fashion and shoe brands to learn about their processes and trajectory. Networking is important, but there is an art to it. I always try to find synergies with people before I reach out to them to make sure the conversation makes sense. If you reach out to people aimlessly just to cast a wide net, you won’t necessarily get much value or substance. It’s important to be intentional with your outreach and show that you care and have done your research. I also listen to a lot of podcasts. I especially love NPR’s How I Built This with Guy Raz. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start a business or just for some inspiration.

If you could go back in your business journey and change one process or approach, what would it be, and how do you wish you’d done it differently?

Get your operations down and figure out which tools keep you most organized and offer the best flow. For example, I’ve used multiple types of software for creating invoices, and it gets messy when you have documents in different places. Having a centralized database is so important for record-keeping.



When it comes to this specific business, what is something you’ve found particularly challenging and/or surprising that people who get into this type of work should be prepared for, but likely aren’t?

When I started Nudesox, I was very young, and there was a lot that I didn’t know about running a business or even the way retailers operate. It’s tricky when you are learning, and when people know you’re in the learning phase, oftentimes you can get taken advantage of. It’s important to walk into every room with confidence and certainty — do your research ahead of time, but don’t necessarily share your doubts or questions with just anyone. Have a select few people that you really trust — this is why it’s important to have mentors.

Can you recall a specific instance when something went very wrong? How did you fix it?

I had to pull my very first purchase order of socks in 2018 because they would “slip off.” My mistake was that I didn’t test the product in every circumstance and with different shoes to make sure they held up. Biggest mistake! Ever since that moment, every new SKU is worn, washed and tested many, many times with various shoes. I took that first loss and learned my lesson.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

Nudesox is a concept I never gave up on, and it just takes one big “yes” to propel you forward. That’s the power of one. We often hear about overnight successes or venture-backed brands making it big quickly. I’d argue it’s equally as impressive to pursue something for years before it hits — proof that the brand has a purpose and giving up is not in the equation. Persistence and resilience are two essential founder qualities. Throughout the journey of Nudesox, our retail pop-ups would see thousands of dollars in weeks, and now the brand sees thousands of dollars in minutes with more orders and customers. It’s all about timing and product-market fit.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

Nudesox is on track to sell over 30,000 pairs of socks this year across all sales channels. Having strong partnerships and distribution is important for scaling. We launched with QVC this year, and in our first show, we sold over 500 pairs of socks per minute — that’s about nine pairs per second! This was a partnership I had always dreamed of because it’s an opportunity to present the function of Nudesox visually and share how it makes getting dressed easier. Being on live TV and demonstrating Nudesox’s effectiveness increased sales and allowed me to connect with customers in real time. Creating a product that people wear every day and never knew they needed has boosted the brand, especially now that we have major distribution. Nudesox sees high returning customer rates and organic word of mouth, so we are excited about future growth.



How much time do you spend working on your business on a daily, weekly or monthly basis? How do you structure that time; what does a typical day or week of work look like for you?

I work about 75 hours a week, including my weekends, and I start every day with an iced matcha! In addition to Nudesox, I also work for Shopify, helping brands to migrate and grow on our platform. During the day, you’ll find me on the phone with merchants interested in growing with Shopify’s platform. During the evening, you’ll find me on the phone with my manufacturer discussing margins and retail partnerships. I find it fulfilling to have multiple things going on at once, and the more on my plate, the more I get done. Right now, I’m working on scaling Nudesox with more distribution channels and designing new styles. It’s always been important for me to find synergies in my life. I chose to work for Shopify because Nudesox runs on Shopify, and I understand the platform and how it’s personally helped me run the business. I love connecting with other business owners and being in that world.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

I love watching each stage of its growth and seeing new opportunities arise. Getting to see something you’ve built reach new heights over time is rewarding. Running a business is dynamic and constantly evolving; there is never a dull moment. High highs and low lows, but it makes me so happy seeing the community of people who love and wear Nudesox daily. When people purchase socks from our retail pop-ups, I often see them come back days or weeks later wearing the Nudesox they bought. It’s always such a good feeling to see people appreciating your product and knowing it’s adding value to their lives. It’s a personal reminder that what I’ve built matters.

What is your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

My best piece of business advice is also personal advice. We talk a lot about love languages and not enough about learning languages. It’s natural to think of how we like to “receive” from others, but it’s also important to know how to “give” to yourself from within. Spend quality time getting to know yourself and how you learn and absorb information. Think of how you best interact with people — is it a specific environment or state of mind? Where do you find inspiration, and how do you deal with tough situations? The common denominator of everything we do in life is ourselves, so having that self-awareness is what will make you successful. Once you’ve done the self-work, focus on solving real problems that people face. Is the market there? Have a clear vision on how you want to execute and show people you are willing to give your all before asking anything from them. Finally, make sure you have an X-factor. What makes your business stand out, and what makes you the right person for this? That’s how I started Nudesox.

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.

