



The nursing and social media communities are mourning the tragic loss of Hailey Marie Okula, a nurse influencer and educator, who passed away due to complications from childbirth. Hailey, who had built a passionate following through her business RN New Grads, dedicated her career to mentoring new nurses and supporting healthcare professionals. Her sudden passing has left her family, friends, and thousands of followers heartbroken. Hailey and her husband, firefighter Matt Okula, had long dreamed of becoming parents. After years of infertility struggles and a difficult IVF journey, their dream finally came true with the arrival of their son, Crew.



“Hailey’s strength was unparalleled,” Matt shared in a devastating tribute. “Even though her body went through so much, she never wavered. She was my everything.” Matt, now a single father, is left to raise their newborn son while mourning the love of his life. He described Hailey as “a fighter, a teammate, and a woman who would do anything for the people she loved.” Despite her growing success as an entrepreneur, Hailey’s ultimate joy was becoming a mother—something she fought for. To honor Hailey’s legacy, Matt committed to continuing her work with RN New Grads, ensuring that her passion for education and healthcare lives on. Meanwhile, the firefighting community and supporters have rallied behind him and Crew, organizing a fundraiser to provide financial support as they navigate this heartbreaking new reality. “She would have been the most amazing mom,” Matt said. “Her spirit, courage, and love will live on in our son, and through everyone whose lives she touched.” Originally published on Enstarz

