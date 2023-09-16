Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her husband, Jayson Boebert, got married in 2005.

In May, Rep. Lauren Boebert announced that, “with a heavy weight on my heart,” she had filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The split comes two decades after the couple first met while she was working at McDonald’s at the age of 16, and he was 22.

Boebert, a two-term Colorado Republican, and Jayson married in 2005 and have four sons together. In March, she announced that their oldest son was expecting a child with his girlfriend, making Boebert a “36-year-old grandmother.”

Here’s a timeline of the Boeberts’ 20-year relationship.