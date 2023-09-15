At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The latest version of Apple’s flagship smartphone series has been announced, and it’ll be here pretty soon. You can find Lifehacker Australia’s breakdown of the different iPhone 15 models here but in short, the range includes upgrades across the board for their respective screens, camera systems and processor chips. There is one consistent change between all of the handsets, however – the removal of the Lightning port for a USB-C connection.

If you’re looking to make the leap to the iPhone 15 and wouldn’t mind snagging a deal in the process, here are the cheapest preorder plans for the range from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

The cheapest iPhone 15 plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

The cheapest iPhone 15 Plus plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

The cheapest iPhone 15 Pro plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

The cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Preorders for the iPhone 15 series kicked off on September 15, and the phones will be released in Australia on September 22.

What is the price for the iPhone 15 range in Australia?

iPhone 15 : Starts from $1,499 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,499 for 128GB iPhone 15 Plus : Starts from $1,649 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,649 for 128GB iPhone 15 Pro : Starts from $1,849 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,849 for 128GB iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starts from $2,199 for 256GB

