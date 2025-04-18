By 2030, 70% of the skills used in most jobs will change, with AI emerging as a catalyst, according to Linkedin’s Skills on the Rise report. Andrew McCaskill, Linkedin career expert joined TheStreet to discuss the most in demand skills recruiters are looking for right now.

Full Video Transcript Below:

ANDREW MCCASKILL: LinkedIn developed the skills on the rise list to help job seekers use it as a bit of a playbook to understand what are those skills that employers are hiring for right now. We look across that and of course, I not a big surprise. AI literacy is at the top of that list. We are expecting that most people’s roles will change about 70% over the course of the next five years, largely driven by AI. But what might be actually a surprise is that the human centric skills that accompany AI literacy are at the top of that list, too. So adaptability companies want folks who are going to race with the machine and not rage against it, to be prepared for those changes and those shifts as they happen.

They’re also skills that that come up that we haven’t seen before, like conflict mitigation. You’ve got five generations in the workforce for the first time. They all have very different thoughts about what professionalism is or what the rules of being at work are. You’ve also got all of these other divisions that are happening in the outside world, and you need people who are going to be able to drive consensus, who are going to be able to translate across generations or across across, you know, different thought processes. That’s going to be really important. You’re also going to see things like on that list, public speaking, communication, those human skills that dovetail with those AI skills to make sure that the workplace is actually working for everybody.