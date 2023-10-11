





Celebrity Jeopardy! has been a Jeopardy! staple for decades. The game show invites celebrities to raise money for charity by answering questions covering anything from science to geography, all while entertaining audiences across the country. The spin-off breaks up the week of regular Jeopardy! with new episodes airing every Wednesday through the rest of the fall.

This season, stars like Lisa Ann Walter, Brian Baumgartner, and Mark Duplass have taken the stage and gone head-to-head to win money for the causes of their choice. So far, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Lisa Ann Walter have come out on top and are moving on to the semifinals. But the quarterfinals aren’t even halfway over yet, and the upcoming matches this month should make for some exciting—and educational—TV.

October 11: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd, Katie Nolan

Christopher Meloni is best known to most people as Detective Elliot Stabler from the Law & Order universe, starring in the police procedural’s Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime spin-offs. Meloni is no stranger to Celebrity Jeopardy!; in 2006, he beat out fellow Law & Order stars Sam Waterston and Kathryn Erbe to win $50,000 for the charities of his choice. Three years later, he appeared on Jeopardy!‘s Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational, winning $25,000 of donations in his defeat.

Professional funny lady Sherri Shepherd will also be joining the fun in the Oct. 11 quarterfinal. Shepherd first entered many Americans’ homes when she became a co-host of The View back in 2007 and went on to be involved in some unforgettable daytime TV moments. Last year, the comedian leveled up and started hosting her own talk show, Sherri. Her trivia knowledge remains untested, though, and it remains to be seen if she answers that the Earth is flat on Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Katie Nolan will be competing alongside Meloni and Shepherd and comes armed with a deep knowledge of the sports world. She’s hosted her own shows on ESPN2 and Fox Sports and even won a Sports Emmy Award back in 2016.