OpenAI has released its new LLM model GPT-5. The new generative AI model, which will be available to consumers for free and power the newest version of the popular ChatGPT bot, represents “our smartest, fastest, most useful model yet, with built-in thinking that puts expert-level intelligence in everyone’s hands,” OpenAI said on Thursday.

If you’re wondering what all the hoopla is about, and what makes GPT-5 better, or different, than the company’s previous GPT models (or from rival AI models like Claude, Gemini, or Llama), here’s a quick rundown of some of the most important new features and functions available in GPT-5:

Easier to use

Recent versions of OpenAI products have forced users to choose the type of model they wanted to use for different tasks – OpenAI’s o family of “reasoning” model for complicated research, or the standard GPT for speedy results. GPT-5 uses a “real time router” that automates the process, picking the right tool for the right job so you don’t have to.

Special personalities

ChatGPT will now let users choose from four different pre-set “personalities” when they interact with it: “cynic,” “robot,” “listener,” and “nerd.” These personalities are intended to make using the chatbot feel more natural and context-appropriate. If you want a bit more sarcasm, choose cynic, whereas if you’re using it for work, the “efficient and blunt” robot persona might be better.

Fewer hallucinations

OpenAI claims that GPT-5 is less prone to inventing information, or hallucinating. According to OpenAI, GPT-5 was 45% less likely to contain a factual error than GPT-4o in tests in which it had web search enabled and used anonymized prompts; when “thinking”, GPT-5 was 80% less likely to contain an error than OpenAI o3. But that still doesn’t eradicate hallucinations, and as Mashable explains, it means that GPT-5 will still hallucinate one out of every ten times on common tasks.

A better writer

According to OpenAI, GPT-5 is a much better writer than its predecessors, producing more “compelling, resonant writing with literary depth and rhythm.” The company provided side-by-side comparisons of GPT-5’s penmanship versus GPT-4o for things like wedding toasts and poems.

A better coder

While previous versions of GPT had software coding capabilities, OpenAI says GPT-5 brings improved ease and sophistication to its “vibe coding” functionality, allowing users to “create beautiful and responsive websites, apps, and games” in a single prompt.

Agentic capabilities

GPT-5 integrates with Gmail and Google Calendar to assist with scheduling, reminders, email follow‑ups, and other productivity tasks. (This capability will be initially limited to users of the company’s paid “pro” membership.)

Health

LLMs have become a popular way for people to get medical information and health advice. OpenAI says GPT-5 scores higher than any of its previous models on the HealthBench test, and that it acts more like “an active thought partner, proactively flagging potential concerns and asking questions to give more helpful answers.” Of course, OpenAI also points out that it does not replace a medical professional.

Your mileage may vary

Those are just a few of the new features and improvements, which will provide plenty of opportunity for consumers and businesses to experiment with the latest model and compare it to their current go-to models. Whether it represents a major leap forward, or more of an iterative improvement will become clear in the days and weeks ahead as outside experts test the model and real world users play around with it. Early testers interviewed by Reuters said the improvement from GPT-4 to GPT-5 is “not as large” as the one from GPT-3 to GPT-4. AI expert and often-skeptic Gary Marcus says: “Fans will still find something to rejoice in, but GPT-5 is not the huge leap forward people long expected.”