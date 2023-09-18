NFL REDDIT STREAMS! Here are options to watch Patriots vs Dolphins Live NFL Week 2 game streaming on ABC, ESPN3. The Patriots host the Dolphins in an AFC East clash on Sunday Night Football. Prepare for a thrilling NFL matchup as the Miami Dolphins go head-to-head with the New England Patriots in a live stream that promises to deliver top-tier football action. Our live stream ensures you won’t miss a single moment of the intense competition, strategic plays, and thrilling touchdowns that define NFL football.The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will face off in a week two matchup at the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Miami Dolphins (1-0) meet a fellow AFC East foe when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

Miami heads into the game after a hard-fought week one victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill had phenomenal games, as they started the season in the best possible way.

Tagovailoa completed 28-of-45 passes in the win for 466 passing yards, three touchdowns, a pick, and a fumble lost. Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 17

Start time: 08:20 PM ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN3

Live stream: ESPN App

Predictions for Dolphins vs. Patriots, other Week 2 games

Here are my game projections for the NFL’s Week 2. If you’re new to this series, I project the score for every game and the chance of victory for every team using my NFL betting model. The model phases out older data and uses data from this year as the season progresses. My NFL betting model takes in a flurry of different metrics and creates a projection for each team. Those projections are then used to project a spread and total for each game. My model can find the chance a game covers the spread or total. I use an “edge threshold” to determine what to bet on. You can find my best bets for Week 2 here.

On the other hand, New England comes into the game on the back of a gut-wrenching loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mac Jones was decent in the loss, finishing 35-of-54 passes for 316 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

Last year, the Dolphins scored three more points per game (23.4) than the Patriots gave up (20.4). New England racked up 23.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than Miami gave up per matchup (337.8) last year. The Dolphins had 21 giveaways last year, while the Patriots had 30 takeaways. The Patriots scored 21.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.5 the Dolphins surrendered. New England collected 23.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than Miami gave up per contest (337.8) last season. The Patriots turned the ball over 23 times last season, nine more turnovers than the Dolphins forced (14).

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. the New England Patriots game

The NFL Week 2 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will be played Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). The game will air on NBC. You can tune in to the game via your existing cable TV provider, a digital HDTV antenna, or by using one of the streaming options below.

Last year Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns. Stevenson made a difference in the passing game too, reeling in 69 balls on 88 targets for 421 yards and one touchdown. When he wasn’t moving the ball through the air, Mac Jones ran for 102 yards (7.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster was targeted 101 times with the Chiefs last season, leading to 78 receptions, 933 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. Last year Matthew Judon compiled 60 tackles, 14 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games. On defense, Ja’Whaun Bentley collected three sacks to go with five TFL, 122 tackles, and one interception.

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will begin AFC East play when the division-rivals collide on Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. The Dolphins (1-0) started the season with a wild 36-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in arguably the most entertaining game in Week 1. The game featured seven lead changes, 60 combined first downs, 70 combined points and 969 total yards. The Patriots (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Eagles, 25-20. With the defeat, New England has lost three straight season-openers for the first time since 1992-94.

