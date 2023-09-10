MMA/UfC Streams! Here’s options for listening or watching UFC 293 live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams, including where to watch the UFC middleweight title championship online. UFC biggest fight in a years-long heads to Sydney, Australia this weekend. Adesanya vs. Strickland is going to be one of the biggest MMA events of 2023, but as a PPV, it’s airing on ESPN, so now’s the time to sign up. Also you can watch Fight of the century with ESPN+.

It’s a rumble “Down Under” this Saturday (Sept. 9, 2023) as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Sydney, Australia, for another big pay-per-view (PPV) event. Qudos Arena will play host to Israel Adesanya, who is fighting in his neck of the woods for the first time since 2019. His opponent is No. 5-ranked Sean Strickland, the only opponent in the Top 5 other than Dricus Du Plessis who “The Last Stylebender” hasn’t already defeated.

It’s almost time for UFC’s middleweight championship fight: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland. Saturday night, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will face a challenge from Sean Strickland at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. UFC 293 will also feature heavyweight bouts between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov and Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

In other matches, No 6 heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa will compete against No 8 ranked contender Alexander Volkov. Also on the main card, Manel Kape ranked No 10 will take on Felioe Dos Santos, a rising contender at flyweight.

If you’re looking for ways to watch Adesanya vs. Strickland, know this: UFC 293 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don’t want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend’s PPV UFC fight, including start times, Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card details, how to stream UFC 293 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

Adesanya, with a record of 24 wins and two losses, is gearing up to compete against Strickland who has a track record of 27 wins and five losses as he looks to defend the middleweight title for a seventh time.

When Is UFC 293? Date, Time, Location

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, AU

The main card will get underway at 10 p.m. ET / 3am UK with the main event cagewalks scheduled for 1 a.m. ET / 6am UK. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

UFC 293 full fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweight Title)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweight)

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos (Flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane (Heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj (Light-Heavyweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung (Light-Heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal (Featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi (Lightweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones (Lightweight)

Early prelims

Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke (Welterweight)

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda (Featherweight)

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie (Welterweight)

UFC 293 Free Live Stream

You can watch the UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland live stream on ESPN Plus MMA Fight. You’re going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 293 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let’s talk about the best deal to make this happen.

UFC 293 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 293 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $124.98. UFC 293 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.

Where to Watch UFC 293 Live Online

The match will stream live on ESPN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the ESPN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

This game now has a partnership with ESPN and DAZN. That’s great news and the expansion of the sport of Game, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the MMA fans who want to watch UFC 293 in the US.

MMA fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on ESPN+, more information can be found here.

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 293 exclusively through BTSports. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 293 through the Main Event on 9Now. You can also watch on the ESPN+ website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the ESPN+ app on your Xbox.

the available options for live streaming UFC 293 include:

ESPN

FireStick

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

Direct TV.

FuboTV.

YouTube TV.

Vidgo

How can fans watch the Adesanya vs. Strickland fight live stream?

The fight will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+ through pay-per-view. It can be accessed on ESPN’s website, app, and various smart TV platforms.

When and where is the Adesanya vs. Strickland fight scheduled?

The fight is scheduled for Saturdat, September 9, at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, AU, starting at 10 p.m. ET.