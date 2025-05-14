Image: Supplied

Talabat, the region’s leading delivery platform, and global mobility company Bolt have partnered to bring added convenience and savings to UAE users.

The collaboration offers talabat pro subscribers exclusive discounts on Bolt rides, combining two of the most widely used apps in the daily routines of residents across the UAE.

For users, the result is simple: fewer apps, more savings, and a more connected lifestyle. Whether ordering a favourite meal or booking a ride, convenience is now just a tap away.

How talabat customers will benefit

Under the initiative, talabat pro members will receive 10 per cent off 10 Bolt rides each month, with a maximum discount of Dhs15 per ride.

The new benefit is designed to extend the value of talabat’s loyalty programme — already known for its perks such as free delivery on restaurants, groceries, and DineOut — into the realm of everyday transportation.

“At talabat, we believe in aligning ourselves with companies that not only drive meaningful impact but also actively support the communities we serve,” said Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO of talabat. “This partnership with Bolt is just the start of enhanced benefits for our loyal talabat pro customers and a step towards exploring synergies that deliver greater value, innovation, and experiences.”

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company and local partner of Bolt, echoed the sentiment, saying: “By partnering with talabat, a platform already woven into people’s daily routines, we’re meeting users where they are — whether they’re ordering dinner, groceries, or heading out for the evening.

“This partnership allows us to offer even more value, making everyday mobility more accessible while supporting Dubai’s vision for smarter, more connected urban living.”

A strong quarter

This development follows news of talabat’s robust Q1 performance. Rodriguez said on the occasion: “We achieved outstanding results, with GMV rising 30 per cent year-on-year to $2.1bn, driven by strong consumer demand and our resilient operational performance throughout Ramadan.

“The completed acquisition of instashop, combined with rising customer demand and margin expansion across both our GCC and non-GCC markets, has also fuelled our impressive growth this quarter – particularly in our Groceries and Retail business, which continues to gain remarkable popularity across MENA.



“Looking ahead to the reminder 2025, we remain focused on building on this progress and realising meaningful synergies and efficiencies from the instashop acquisition. As integration activities progress over the next few quarters, we’re set up to deliver even greater value and convenience to our customers, partners, riders and shareholders.”

