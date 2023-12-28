Christmas has been and gone which means the end of the year is fast approaching. If you’re putting together some celebratory plans for New Year’s Eve, you might be wondering how the weather plays into all that, particularly as we’re struck by endless heat waves and thunderstorms. Here’s the current forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day across Australia’s capital cities, as per the Bureau of Meteorology.

NYE and New Year’s Day weather in Australia for 2023/2024

iStock

Sydney New Year’s Eve weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 19-25°C

19-25°C Weather: Cloudy. Chance of showers.

Cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of rain: 40%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 20-27°C

20-27°C Weather: Shower or two

Shower or two Chance of rain: 50%

Brisbane New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 22-30°C

22-30°C Weather: Partly cloudy. High chance of showers.

Partly cloudy. High chance of showers. Chance of rain: 80%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 22-29°C

22-29°C Weather: Showers. Possible storm

Showers. Possible storm Chance of rain: 90%

Melbourne New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 13-21°C

13-21°C Weather: Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy Chance of rain: 5%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 13-25°C

13-25°C Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Chance of rain: 5%

Adelaide New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 13-26°C

13-26°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 15-28°C

15-28°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 5%

Image: iStock

Hobart New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 10-24°C

10-24°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 5%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 13-23°C

13-23°C Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Chance of rain: 10%

Darwin New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 27-35°C

27-35°C Weather: Shower or two. Possible thunderstorm

Shower or two. Possible thunderstorm Chance of rain: 60%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 26-35°C

26-35°C Weather: Possible shower or storm.

Possible shower or storm. Chance of rain: 40%

Perth New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 19-30°C

19-30°C Weather: Cloud clearing

Cloud clearing Chance of rain: 0%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 18-30°C

18-30°C Weather : Sunny

: Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

Canberra New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 11-22°C

11-22°C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 20%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 12-27°C

12-27°C Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Chance of rain: 30%

New Year’s Eve weather forecast for regional Australian cities

City Temperature Forecast Newcastle 19-24°C Shower or two. Wollongong 18-21°C Shower or two. Coffs Harbour 20-24°C Showers. Byron Bay 22-26°C Showers. Gold Coast 21-29°C Showers. Sunshine Coast 20-29°C Showers. Ballarat 8-21°C Partly cloudy. Broome 28-36°C Sunny. Launceston 9-26°C Mostly sunny. Alice Springs 21-38°C Sunny Data via BOM

For the most part, it looks like the rain is going to continue across the east coast and many of the other capital cities. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean we’ll miss out on this year’s fireworks displays, it might just be worth remembering to pack a rain jacket!

Lead Image: iStock

This article has been updated since its original publish date.