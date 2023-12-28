Christmas has been and gone which means the end of the year is fast approaching. If you’re putting together some celebratory plans for New Year’s Eve, you might be wondering how the weather plays into all that, particularly as we’re struck by endless heat waves and thunderstorms. Here’s the current forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day across Australia’s capital cities, as per the Bureau of Meteorology.
NYE and New Year’s Day weather in Australia for 2023/2024
Sydney New Year’s Eve weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 19-25°C
- Weather: Cloudy. Chance of showers.
- Chance of rain: 40%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 20-27°C
- Weather: Shower or two
- Chance of rain: 50%
Brisbane New Year’s weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 22-30°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy. High chance of showers.
- Chance of rain: 80%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 22-29°C
- Weather: Showers. Possible storm
- Chance of rain: 90%
Melbourne New Year’s weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 13-21°C
- Weather: Partly Cloudy
- Chance of rain: 5%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 13-25°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 5%
Adelaide New Year’s weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 13-26°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 15-28°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 5%
Hobart New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 10-24°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 5%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 13-23°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 10%
Darwin New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 27-35°C
- Weather: Shower or two. Possible thunderstorm
- Chance of rain: 60%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 26-35°C
- Weather: Possible shower or storm.
- Chance of rain: 40%
Perth New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 19-30°C
- Weather: Cloud clearing
- Chance of rain: 0%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 18-30°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
Canberra New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 11-22°C
- Weather: Cloudy
- Chance of rain: 20%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 12-27°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 30%
New Year’s Eve weather forecast for regional Australian cities
|City
|Temperature
|Forecast
|Newcastle
|19-24°C
|Shower or two.
|Wollongong
|18-21°C
|Shower or two.
|Coffs Harbour
|20-24°C
|Showers.
|Byron Bay
|22-26°C
|Showers.
|Gold Coast
|21-29°C
|Showers.
|Sunshine Coast
|20-29°C
|Showers.
|Ballarat
|8-21°C
|Partly cloudy.
|Broome
|28-36°C
|Sunny.
|Launceston
|9-26°C
|Mostly sunny.
|Alice Springs
|21-38°C
|Sunny
For the most part, it looks like the rain is going to continue across the east coast and many of the other capital cities. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean we’ll miss out on this year’s fireworks displays, it might just be worth remembering to pack a rain jacket!
Lead Image: iStock
This article has been updated since its original publish date.