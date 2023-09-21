Larian has detailed the Magic Mirror coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 with the launch of Patch 3.

Patch 3, which was due out today but was delayed to tomorrow, September 22, to ensure thorough testing, adds the Magic Mirror to your camp. It lets you change your Tav’s appearance whenever you’d like, Larian explained in the tweet below. According to Larian’s Director of Publishing Michael Douse, changing your character’s appearance is perhaps the most community requested feature for Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can use the mirror to change your appearance, voice, and pronouns. But what it doesn’t do is let you change your race and body type. You also can’t alter Origins, which is to be expected. As Larian put it: “they’re all very particular about their hair.” I’m sure Gale and Astarion in particular would admit to that.

In a recent tweet , Larian described Patch 3 as “a big one”, and said that it delayed its release to today “to ensure thorough testing”.

In a follow-up tweet , Larian boss Swen Vincke said: “Cross fingers for patch 3 – it’s going through its final round of QA today and if it passes, we can release it tomorrow. You can do this patch 3!”

Patch 3 is intended to launch alongside full support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac. The hope for Patch 3 is that it addresses ongoing performance issues, particularly with Act 3, across PC and console now the sprawling Dungeons and Dragons-themed role-playing game is out on PlayStation 5.

As IGN reported , Baldur’s Gate 3’s split-screen mostly works fine, but performance tanks when two characters explore different parts of a city, with the frames per second fluctuating especially in the densely populated Act 3.

In IGN’s review of Baldur’s Gate 3 , which returned a 10/10, we said: “With crunchy, tactical RPG combat, a memorable story with complex characters, highly polished cinematic presentation, and a world that always rewards exploration and creativity, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the new high-water mark for CRPGs.”

