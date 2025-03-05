The first fully automated smart vehicle testing centre in the GCC has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah.

The testing centre is the result of a partnership between Al Ghurair Motors and the General Resources Authority (GRA) in Ras Al Khaimah. The state-of-the-art facility marks a transformative leap forward, offering a seamless and efficient vehicle testing experience in the Northern Emirates.

“The Al Ghurair Vehicle Testing Centre represents a bold step forward in vehicle testing innovation, reflecting our commitment to raising industry standards in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to partner with the General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah to introduce an innovative facility that not only ensures the safety and compliance of vehicles but also embodies the future of sustainable and smart vehicle testing,” said Oscar Rivoli, CEO of Al Ghurair Motors, highlighting the significance of the launch.

What does the centre have to offer

The centre, located in Al Qussaidat in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), is a fully automated establishment introducing a revolutionary ‘Test & Go’ concept, empowering drivers to test their own vehicles in record time.

The facility reduces self-testing time to six minutes, unlike other establishments, which typically take 12. It also allows customers to independently test their own vehicles using smart machines that conduct undercarriage and tyre inspections without human intervention. This efficiency, combined with cutting-edge technology, ensures faster service while maintaining high levels of precision and accuracy.

Vehicle testing centre: Attributes of the establishment

The Al Ghurair Vehicle Testing Centre spans 1,400 sqm and can manage between 500 to 600 vehicle tests daily, across four dedicated testing lanes. The advanced systems at the centre are designed to improve operational efficiencies while delivering a best-in-class customer experience, offering automated machines at the entrance, integrated tablets for process management, and VIP services for the convenience of those visiting the facility to test their vehicles.

“This initiative underscores our mission to drive innovation and sustainability in Ras Al Khaimah’s infrastructure. We are delighted to collaborate with Al Ghurair Motors in establishing a model centre that aligns with our vision of a smarter, greener future,” said Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, praising the partnership.