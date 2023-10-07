17 sec ago Horror Movie: Halloween rebooter David Gordon Green resurrects the cursed franchise for a gloopy new chapter which criminally wastes its returning scream queen

You can guess what happens next. Both girls start attacking people and swearing in croaky voices, which means that it won’t be long until all the other time-honoured symptoms of demonic possession appear. The atheistic Victor and Katherine’s deeply Christian parents try to work out what’s going on. Could the girls have been assaulted? Could puberty have brought on some kind of psychosis? Could they have visited a nearby homeless people’s camp?

As long as these questions are in the air, The Exorcist: Believer is an atmospheric, quietly unnerving, meticulously constructed supernatural mystery. David Gordon Green’s ill-fated attempt to rekindle the eerie brilliance of William Friedkin’s 1973 masterpiece, The Exorcist, has culminated in a cinematic blunder of biblical proportions with The Exorcist: Believer. The audacity of this cinematic atrocity is enough to make your head spin — not in a possessed-by-demons way, but in a “What in the name of all that is holy were they thinking?” way. The film, which serves as a direct sequel to the original while ignoring previous instalments, is a lamentable stain on the venerable original film.

When’s the Release Date of The Exorcist: Believer?

The Exorcist: Believer comes out in the US and Canada on October 6, 2023.

As with any cinematic endeavor, The Exorcist: Believer underwent script revisions and production adjustments before its release details solidified. Originally slated for January 27, 2023, the film’s premiere was postponed to October 6, 2023. While the anticipation grows, it’s important to note that the movie will exclusively grace theaters, with no streaming date announced thus far. Audiences can prepare for an R-rated experience that spans 119 minutes, promising an immersive dive into the world of The Exorcist.

Where to Watch The Exorcist: Believer:

As of now, the only way to watch The Exorcist: Believer is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, October 6. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

When is ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ streaming?

The Exorcist: Believer’s release date on streaming has not yet been announced. Movies from Universal Pictures are pretty much certain to arrive on their streaming service Peacock, likely no later than a few months after they’re released in theaters. For the time being, though, your best bet is to catch the movie in theaters.

How to Watch The Exorcist: Believer Free Online?

Is The Exorcist: Believer streaming?

No, The Exorcist: Believer is not available for streaming as it will be playing exclusively in cinemas for some time. However, it is likely that the film will eventually make its way to the streaming service Peacock.

When Will The Exorcist: Believer Be on Streaming?

Universal has not announced an official The Exorcist: Believer streaming release date as of this writing, but it is likely to happen in October. The studio does not have a standard operating procedure for when their theatrical movies release on Peacock, as each decision is made depending on the movie’s success. However, the majority of their movies begin streaming on Peacock around 50 days after their theatrical debuts. With an October 6, 2023 release date, The Exorcist: Believer releasing on streaming around 50 days later would put it in early October.

Is The Exorcist: Believer streaming on Peacock?

Universal has not confirmed an exact The Exorcist: Believer streaming release date, but it is known that Universal Pictures’s movie will stream on Peacock when the time comes. The studio does not have a set timeline for when its theatrical movies move to streaming. M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Cocaine Bear, and Renfield all moved to Peacock in roughly 50 days, while Fast X sped to streaming after only 21 days. The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on Peacock 120 days after its debut due to its strong box office performance. When The Exorcist: Believer releases on streaming it is expected to be an anomaly thanks to Bram Stoker’s demands.

When Will The Exorcist: Believer Be On Peacock?

The movie is expected to release on streaming in late November 2023, following Universal’s standard operating procedure of releasing theatrical movies on Peacock about 50 days after their debut.

However, other movies like Nope have taken a little longer to reach the streamer (more than 100 days, to be exact) so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will The Exorcist: Believer Be on Netflix?

No, The Exorcist: Believer will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Peacock.

Will The Exorcist: Believer Be on HBO Max?

No, The Exorcist: Believer will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between theatrical release and the Max release.

Is The Exorcist: Believer on Disney Plus?

The Exorcist: Believer is very unlikely to be on Disney Plus any time soon.

Disney had no part in the making of the movie, so they won’t be streaming it on their platform, for now at least. The service does have every episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer though, to satisfy your craving for fangs. And we can help you out on that front…

Is The Exorcist: Believer on Prime Video?

We expect The Exorcist: Believer to be available to buy or rent via Prime Video eventually, but it isn’t there right now. Instead, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime horror movies. There are plenty of chills to be found.

Is The Exorcist: Believer Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie The Exorcist: Believer on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

What Is The Exorcist: Believer About?

The Exorcist: Believer is the sixth film in the 40-year-old film franchise. It serves as a direct sequel to the first Exorcist (1973). Here’s the official synopsis from Universal:

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.