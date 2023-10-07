





SNL is returning to NBC for its 49th season on October 14. As always, the centerpiece of any good season is its roster of hosts and musical talent. Last year saw stars such as Keke Palmer, Amy Schumer, Kieran Culkin, and Dave Chappelle take the reigns. This season has proven to be no exception.

Here’s everyone who’ll be joining veteran cast members on the stage in Studio 8H.

October 14: Pete Davidson, Ice Spice

Davidson was a cast member for nearly a decade, holding down a memorable tenure from 2014–2022. While it might seem a little early to have Davidson back as a host, he’s currently one of the most talked-about celebrities just about anywhere you look. He’s also carving out quite a film career for himself. This year alone, he’s appeared in three blockbusters—Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts—and taken on a more dramatic role in Craig Gillespie’s somber Dumb Money.

Bronx rapper Ice Spice had a breakout year, scoring hits alongside Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, as well as on her own. She’s currently starring in a series of Dunkin’ commercials opposite Ben Affleck (which he also wrote and directed) in which she exhibits some pretty workable comic instincts. We’ll see if she gets to put that to use in any SNL sketches.

October 21: Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican musician will be pulling double duty in the season’s second outing, serving as both MC and musical guest. He previously appeared in February 2021 to perform two songs and make a quick cameo in one sketch, but this is the first time the artist will be the star of the show.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and has brought Spanish-language music to new levels of commercial success in the United States. He ranked number one on Billboard’s 2022 Top Artists chart last year. (Even Taylor Swift couldn’t compete.) He’s slowly transitioned into acting, taking on roles in F9, Bullet Train, and Cassandro.