Shiba Memu brings AI to the crypto meme world.

The project has so far raised more than $3 million from investors.

SHMU’s price during the presale could be a huge bargain – priced at $0.028450 per token today.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to play out the choppiness expected before the next bull cycle, analysts say this could be an ideal time to play out opportunities in the altcoin market. Investors are likely to consider several tokens offering an excellent buy-low scenario, and one place to look for the #1 contender for crypto gem of the year is the presale market.

Shiba Memu (SHMU) is among a few cryptocurrency projects that have attracted massive attention and interest from investors. The $3 million presale raise for this token so far suggests savvy investors know a thing or two about its potential.

Here’s what you might want to know about Shiba Memu.

What is Shiba Memu?

$SHMU isn’t just another crypto meme token – it is a new token deploying an innovative marketing strategy as it seeks to become the dominant meme-inspired crypto. To achieve this the team behind the project are building a platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the project’s whitepaper (accessible here), the target is to bring together a community of SHMU holders who can explore the benefits of incorporating blockchain with new capabilities enhanced by AI.

Shiba Memu’s AI play- how does it work?

Shiba Memu’s AI play revolves around offering an optimized marketing effort leveraging natural language processing (NLP) to power a dashboard that handles all the marketing goals of the meme token.

Image and video recognition also play a role in monitoring the brand’s traction across social media and other online platforms.

Other aspects of AI come in the shape of predictive analytics, personalization and sentiment analysis. They are trends that have the capacity not just of transforming Shiba Memu into a top meme coin, but also offer crucial investment opportunities via increased community engagement and conversion.

Is it a good idea to buy Shiba Memu during the presale?

The $3 million allocated to $SHMU positions by early bird investors explains why Shiba Memu is trending today – the future of blockchain and AI.

Google, Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia all say AI will rewrite both the mainstream and crypto investment landscapes as currently structured. To illustrate their conviction, these companies have massive bets on revenue growth driven by artificial intelligence.

In crypto, Shiba Memu stands out among projects leveraging AI to create a marketing powerhouse expected to drive gains for investors. $SHMU could thus overtake most meme tokens when its AI dashboard goes live.

Analysts also say the explosive performances seen with the likes of Shiba Inu and Pepe suggest that a project that promises a robust ecosystem as Shiba Memu does could see significant traction relatively fast.

SHMU’s price during the presale is largely a bargain buy at $0.028450 per token today. This price is uniquely programmed to increase every 24 hours, which means investors can pick when to make an entry.

Learn more about Shiba Memu here.