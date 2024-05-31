Photo: Arin Waichulis

The 2024 FIAT 500e MSRP is $6,500 cheaper than the Tesla Model 3, yet it costs $100 per month less to lease the Model 3 – here’s why.

2024 Fiat 500e (Source: Stellantis)

The folks at CarsDirect did some lease comparisons between a Tesla Model 3 and a FIAT 500e. Based on a down payment of $3,409 in FIAT’s online payment estimator, the 2024 FIAT 500e is listed at $414 per month for a 36-month lease. That assumes an MSRP of $34,095 and 10,000 miles a year but doesn’t include the first month’s payment, bringing the amount at signing to at least $3,819, but before the acquisition fee. The FIAT’s effective cost comes out to $520 a month.

Compare that to the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range, which is listed at $299 a month, with $2,999 at signing for 36 months, 10,000 miles a year. The Model 3’s effective cost is $382 a month. It has an MSRP of $40,630 which is higher than the FIAT 500e’s MSRP by $6,535.

The FIAT 500e has a range of 141 miles. The cheapest Model 3 has a range of 272 miles, plus you of course get access to Tesla Superchargers.

The FIAT 500e doesn’t qualify for the IRA tax credit, and there’s some lease cash quirks: CarsDirect reported in April that Stellantis Financial is offering the 2024 Fiat 500e with $7,500 in lease cash, but Chrysler Capital is offering it with just $3,750.

So if it’s practicalities and cost be damned because you’re in love with the FIAT 500e’s retro styling, make sure you hustle to get the best lease cash deal.

