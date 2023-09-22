





While the world waits for the highly-anticipated second season of Squid Game, Netflix is also giving viewers Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series based on the popular South Korean dystopian survival drama. And on Friday, the streamer dropped the first teaser for the reality version.

Similar to the scripted series, Squid Game: The Challenge pits 456 players against one another for a chance at winning 4.56 million, the biggest cash prize in reality show history. If the series wasn’t already a bit on the nose as it is—considering that we live in a day and age where many people cannot afford basic needs such as rent and groceries—players will compete with challenges based on the show.

Based on the teaser, we can see that Red Light, Green Light will be one of the games, complete with the giant creepy robot doll, as well as the bridge game where competitors must navigate glass panels to cross a chasm. Although ostensibly, players won’t actually be risking life and limb in the reality version.

Reports did surface back in January 2023 that three players required medical attention on the set. However, that was reportedly due to a rare cold snap in the U.K., rather than players sustaining injuries from playing the actual games.

“4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less,” one competitor voice over at one point in the teaser. You can say that again. Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on Netflix on Nov. 22, 2023. You can watch the teaser below.