



A herniated disc is one of the most frequent causes of back pain, a common health issue faced by a large number of people from around the world. This condition can affect your quality of life and limit your mobility, making it hard to complete simple everyday tasks. One of the many treatment options available for this is chiropractic care. A chiropractor for herniated disc will provide you with a non-invasive approach to managing and sometimes, even relieving the symptoms of a herniated disc. This article provides an in-depth look into what a herniated disc is, its causes and symptoms, and how chiropractic care can play a vital role in recovery from it. What is a Herniated Disc? A bulging, slipping, or burst intervertebral disc is known as a herniated disc. At the center of the intervertebral disc, there is a soft and gelatinous part known as the nuclear pulposus and a fibrous ring on the outer side called the annulus fibrosus. When the nucleus pulposus pushes through a tear or crack in the annulus fibrosus for any reason, a herniated disc injury occurs. This injury causes irritation to nearby nerves, leading to severe pain, weakness, or even numbness in different parts of the body, depending on where the herniation has occurred. The most commonly reported location of a herniated disc is at the lower back and the lumbar spine. Sometimes it also happens in the cervical spine of the neck or the thoracic spine of the middle back. Causes of a Herniated Disc Most people think that a herniated disc is caused by the natural spinal wear and tear that comes along with aging. But several factors can contribute to a herniated disc, which include: Age-related degeneration: Over time, spinal discs lose water content and elasticity. These are the two things that make the spine flexible, so the loss causes less flexibility and makes you more prone to rupturing it even with minor strain or movement.

Over time, spinal discs lose water content and elasticity. These are the two things that make the spine flexible, so the loss causes less flexibility and makes you more prone to rupturing it even with minor strain or movement. Sudden injury or trauma: Accidents, falls, or lifting heavy objects in the wrong way can cause a disc to herniate all of a sudden. This can happen at any age, but is obviously more common when you’re older.

Accidents, falls, or lifting heavy objects in the wrong way can cause a disc to herniate all of a sudden. This can happen at any age, but is obviously more common when you’re older. Repetitive motions: There are some jobs or sports that involve repetitive twisting, bending, or lifting. This constant activity can place excessive pressure on the spine and discs, which increases the risk of disc herniation.

There are some jobs or sports that involve repetitive twisting, bending, or lifting. This constant activity can place excessive pressure on the spine and discs, which increases the risk of disc herniation. Poor posture and/or leading a sedentary lifestyle: Slouching while sitting, lack of regular physical activity, and obesity can all increase stress on the spinal column. The effects won’t be clear immediately, but your discs are going to become weak over time.

Slouching while sitting, lack of regular physical activity, and obesity can all increase stress on the spinal column. The effects won’t be clear immediately, but your discs are going to become weak over time. Genetic predisposition: Some individuals may have a genetic tendency toward disc degeneration or herniation. If a close family member has experienced the condition, your risk of suffering it might be higher. Common symptoms of a Herniated Disc The symptoms of a herniated disc can differ from person to person depending on the disc’s location and some other factors. However, some general signs include: 1. Pain In case of lumbar herniation, there might be lower back pain that spreads to the buttocks, thighs, and legs. For cervical herniation, you might face neck pain that reaches the shoulders, arms, and hands. 2. Numbness and tingling A herniated disc can sometimes cause nerve compression. In this case, it can lead to numbness, tingling, or a feeling of pins-and-needles in the affected parts of the body. 3. Muscle weakness When left untreated for a long time, the affected nerve remains compressed for an extended period. This often results in weakness of muscles in the legs, feet, arms, or hands. 4. Loss of reflexes While this is caused by many other issues, reduced reflexes are also a sign that a herniated disc has started to affect your normal nerve function. 5. Bowel or bladder issues This is a rare symptom only seen in severe cases. It is especially noticed in patients with cauda equina syndrome. In this case, individuals may lose control over bowel or bladder function. This is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. How chiropractic care can deal with Herniated Disc Conventional medical treatments for herniated disc usually include pain medication and muscle relaxants, physical therapy, steroid injections, and in very extreme cases, surgery. While these are mostly effective, many people seek alternatives that are less invasive and more focused on natural healing. This is where chiropractic care comes into the picture. Chiropractic care is based on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of issues relating to the musculoskeletal system, particularly the spine. Instead of using drugs that alter the chemicals of the body, chiropractors use a hands-on approach to restore proper spinal alignment and nerve function. Here’s how chiropractic treatment can benefit people with herniated discs: Spinal adjustments Gentle spinal manipulation helps fix the alignments of the vertebrae, which helps to reduce the pressure on the herniated disc. In turn, it promotes the natural healing process without relying on medicines. When working with patients of herniated discs, chiropractors use low-force techniques instead of aggressive adjustments to prevent aggravating the condition. Flexion-distraction technique In this technique, the patient is laid down on a specially designed table that gently stretches and decompresses the spine. The procedure creates negative pressure in the disc, which may help retract the herniation while simultaneously relieving nerve pressure. Pelvic blocking techniques In this chiropractic technique, soft wedges are placed under the patient’s pelvis. This is combined with gentle movements to alleviate disc bulging, aiding in reducing inflammation. Therapeutic exercises Chiropractors prescribe customized exercises to strengthen the muscles that support the spine. The exercises are designed in a way to improve flexibility and reduce the risk of recurring injuries. Holistic pain management Chiropractic care isn’t only about manual therapies, it also involves self-care. Chiropractors often recommend natural pain relief options such as heat therapy, ice therapy, massage, and nutritional supplements that support joint and disc health. A herniated disc can be a great pain, causing the kind of suffering that will hinder the smoothness of your everyday life. However, chiropractic treatments can offer you long-term relief without the need for surgery or heavy medications. If you’re suffering from this issue and want to choose this path of treatment, consult a licensed chiropractor for herniated disc before it’s too late. Image by Yan Krukau from Pexels The editorial staff of Medical News Bulletin had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Medical News Bulletin. Medical News Bulletin does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products or services, nor do we endorse any products, services, or links in our Sponsored Articles.