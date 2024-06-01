



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Duffel bags are a versatile option for everything from road trips and car camping to gym use and air travel. REI’s recent Anniversary Sale was host to tons of great deals on duffel bags from brands like The North Face and Cotopaxi, but one of the best deals we’ve found is live right now at Nordstrom Rack. If your tastes skew more classic than rugged, Herschel’s retro duffel bag is a great option, and it’s now a staggering $55 off.

The Herschel Supply Co. Duffel Bag is on sale for a mere $45, a savings of 55% on the $100 bag. It’s a very popular option at Nordstrom Rack, amassing nearly 100 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “made extremely well.” The bag has a shoulder strap or can be carried by the handles, and it’s the ideal size for a weekend away.

Herschel Supply Co. Duffel Bag in Black/Tan, $45 (was $100) at Nordstrom Rack