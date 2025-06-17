



Many of us may think we have self-control, but once we take a bite of that delicious chocolate bar we’ve been thinking about for the last few hours, it’s almost impossible to stop at just one piece.

Before realizing it, the entire chocolate bar is gone. A few minutes later, our stomachs begin to hurt, and with it comes a creeping sense of guilt that makes us swear we will never do it again.

The reality is that most of us tend to forget a few days later, turning this unhealthy habit into an ongoing vicious cycle.

Food companies know the guilty pleasure that unhealthy snacks and sweets evoke in millions of consumers worldwide.

However, trends are evolving, with older and younger generations prioritizing low-calorie content and clean ingredients like never before. When healthier options are available, this becomes more feasible.

Hershey releases a new, better-for-you chocolate bar. Image source: Getty Images

Companies invest in healthier food alternatives to keep up with trends

To avoid getting destroyed by the competition, many food companies have recently invested in developing healthier alternatives to these indulgent treats.

Last year, PepsiCo (PEP) acquired the Mexican-American food brand Siete Food, and Flowers Foods (FLO) bought the healthy snack brand Simple Mills for $795 million in January.

Prebiotic alternative soda brands like Poppi and Olipop have taken over the better-for-you beverage market, growing astronomically in only a few years.

The global healthy snack market was estimated to be worth nearly $96 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around $145 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 6.1%, according to a study by Grand View Research.

Hershey has also expanded its portfolio by investing in the better-for-you snack sector. In April, it made a major business move by acquiring the organic snack brand LesserEvil.

However, it’s taking the health kick to the next level.

Hershey releases a better-for-you chocolate bar

Hershey (HSY) has teamed up with the protein bar brand ONE to launch a new collaboration that makes eating chocolate healthier than ever. The result is a chocolate bar you can enjoy guilt-free.

Although it might sound impossible, the ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate protein bar contains 18 grams of protein and one gram of sugar.

To promote this new creation, Hershey and ONE are maximizing the celebrity marketing trend and partnering with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who has become the face of the new launch.

However, that’s not all. If DeChambeau makes a hole-in-one from June 12 to 15, fans can try the new chocolate protein bar for free.

Those who want to receive a free ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate protein bar can sign up beginning on June 16 at 12 p.m. via the Double or ONEthing Challenge website while supplies last.

The ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate protein bar can be purchased on Amazon and at select retailers, but it will soon be available nationwide.

